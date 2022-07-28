Protect Our Children on July 30: World Day Against Trafficking
July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking: Selah Freedom urges Florida organizations to use their social media to help raise awareness of child sex traffickingSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join hands in protecting children on July 30 for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, recognized every year by the United Nations for the sensitization of global citizens to the human trafficking pandemic. Sexual abuse, human trafficking and other forms of human exploitation are occurring virtually, and explicit sexual-oriented photos and videos are being sold on many internet platforms to customers worldwide. The result is a sordid multibillion dollar industry that continues to grow and padding pockets for all traffickers.
Florida-based anti-sex trafficking organization, Selah Freedom, asks readers to help spread the word through your networks and raise awareness of the theme of this year’s campaign: "Abuse and use of Technology" and the theme focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and impede human trafficking.
Consider these staggering statistics about sex trafficking of American children:
● 1 in 9 children receive online sexual solicitation.
● Child sexual abuse can begin at any age.
● There are an exponential number of sites promoting child porn.
● "Teen" porn continues to be in the top 10 searched porn categories.
● Pornography gets more visitors each month than Netflix, Amazon and Twitter combined.
● Porn stimulates the same receptors and addictive pathways in the brain as alcohol and more.
● Nearly 50% underage trafficking victims claim porn was made of them.
● 75% of victims were advertised online.
● Statistically, the average age of children running away and entering into sex trafficking is 15-17 years. old. (At Selah Freedom, many survivors report entering sex trafficking between the ages of 12-14 years old).
● Within 48 hours of running away, 1 out of 3 children are solicited for sex.
● Florida is in the top three states in the nation for sex trafficking.
● Child sex trafficking has been reported in all 50 states.
Source: Selah Freedom, Polaris
SPREAD THE WORD
Selah Freedom urges organizations throughout Florida to use their social media on July 30 to help us raise awareness of child trafficking. Share the campaign with your network and mobilize your office, classroom, church or followers to join you in fighting trafficking. The Internet has been a blessing and a curse. For many, it’s a positive, vast resource for every topic in the world and an invaluable connection to others, albeit virtually. Daily tasks and activities that once necessitated in-person interaction – from banking, consumer shopping, seeking romance and healthcare - has become commonplace, especially in the era of Covid-19.
The internet and digital platforms offer traffickers a plethora of tools to advertise, stalk, recruit, and ultimately exploit their victims.
Tragically, the crime of human trafficking has conquered cyber space. Moreover, new technology allows these predators and criminals to operate internationally across jurisdictions and evade detection with greater ease. The use of social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) and messaging services enable traffickers to morally coerce the victims; and online platforms allow traffickers to widely advertise services provided by victims, including pornographic child photographical material.
Fighting Fire with Fire
Today, modern technologies are also proving to be a powerful weapon against trafficking. Law enforcement and government officials are increasingly harnessing the power of these same tools to protect victims, capture predators and traffickers and put an end to this corrupt regime.
International, national, and state law enforcement have the ability to connect and share real-time information with their counterparts in every corner of the globe using advanced technology methods, making it easier to trace the trackers no matter where they lurk and to dismantle trafficking networks.
Similarly, law enforcement is also able to use the internet to spot and profile suspected predators and traffickers by posing as attractive targets. If a trafficker takes the bait, it often results in bringing down an entire network with them.
Selah Freedom is playing its role in using modern technology in a proactive and positive way to help raise awareness and educate children, youth and parents through our cutting-edge Sex, Lies, & Media training. that educates parents and students on the online recruitment tactics of predators and equip them with practical ways to discuss this issue, protect themselves online, and be a part of the solution. Get involved.
Andrea Martone
Selah Freedom
+1 917-929-0527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Sex, Lies & Media