AG Pax­ton Pub­lish­es New Guid­ance Upon Issuance of SCOTUS’s Dobbs Judgment

Attorney General Paxton sent a Virginia-led multistate letter to the CEO of Alphabet Inc.—the multinational Big Tech conglomerate of which Google is a part—urging the company not to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in search results and online advertising.

July 26, 2022 | Press Release

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding their use of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) to require hospitals to perform abortions.

July 14, 2022 | Press Release

This week Attorney General Paxton asked the Supreme Court of Texas to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement Texas’s pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortion.

June 30, 2022 | Press Release

