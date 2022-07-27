Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and State Route 143 this weekend (July 29-Aug. 1)

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours if they’re traveling on Interstate 10 in the East Valley and near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend. Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 29, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, as crews continue to work on the new Broadway Road bridge as part of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

This closure is one in a series of planned weekend closures this summer and fall as crews make significant progress on the construction of the new Broadway Road and 48th street bridges.

The following ramps will also be closed:

The ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot and Broadway roads.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Sky Harbor International Airport traffic: Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should allow extra travel time and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.