Lt. Submissions open for 15th annual Indiana agriculture photo contest

INDIANAPOLIS (June 1, 2022) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 15th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

“Each year I look forward to seeing the exceptional photos shared through this contest that capture the essence of Indiana agriculture,” said Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “We welcome all Hoosiers to submit their photos.”

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

  • On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.
  • Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.
  • Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.
  • Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.

In total, ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

“This photo contest, now in its 15th year, is an incredible representation of the strength, diversity and beauty of our state's agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions."

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (ET) on June 30, 2022.

Click here for entry forms, guidelines and criteria or visit ISDA.IN.GOV

