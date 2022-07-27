Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA seek distinguished agricultural leader nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (June 1, 2022) — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 AgriVision Award, the highest agricultural honor presented by the state. This award, now in its 16th year, was established by the Lt. Governor and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is, and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

The AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry—from bioenergy to livestock to the agbiosciences. Any person or organization may submit a nomination through July 1, 2022.

“Indiana agriculture is in good hands thanks to its tireless leaders, advocates and supporters,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This award is an incredible way to recognize those who are dedicated to ensuring agriculture continues to be a driving force in our state.”

Previous AgriVision Award winners have included individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry, whether it’s developing a new technology, managing an agribusiness or organization, or working to address a global issue.

“Indiana agriculture is at the forefront of innovation and soil conservation and is a leader in the majority the agricultural products we produce,” said Bruce Kettler, Director of the State Department of Agriculture. “The AgriVision Award is a way to recognize individuals who are working to ensure Indiana agriculture remains a vibrant, growing industry.”

Award nominations will be accepted beginning June 1 and close on July 1. To nominate an individual, you must complete a form found on the ISDA website and email it to the department. Once a winner has been selected, the award will be presented by Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA Director Kettler during the Celebration of Agriculture at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

Click here to learn more about the award and see a list of previous awardees or visit ISDA.IN.GOV