Governor Abbott Applauds TWC’s $1.5 Million Job Training Grants To Ranger Community College

July 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission's (TWC) award of more than $1.5 million in state-funded job training grants to Ranger College. The Erath County community college was presented with two checks by TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez for more than $324,000 from a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant and more than $1.2 million from a Skills and Development Fund grant. The grant funding will help Ranger College, in partnership with TechnipFMC and Saint-Gobain Abrasives, train students and workers for careers in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

"The State of Texas works tirelessly to ensure hardworking Texans receive the training and career development needed to thrive in our workforce," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the comprehensive career-training programs offered by the Texas Workforce Commission, thousands of students in North Central Texas will receive the skills and tools required for good-paying, high-demand jobs. Businesses and their employees will also benefit from the additional training opportunities. The future of Texas starts with today's students."

Ranger College will use funds from the JET program to purchase and install automotive technology equipment to initially train more than 120 students for automotive industry careers. TWC's Skills Development Fund will support the college in providing customized training to more than 600 new and incumbent workers in the manufacturing industry, with a focus on machinery, engine assembly, production line, and machine shop basics.

These awards to Ranger College are the latest example of grants that TWC will be offering Texas schools and colleges in the coming months, representing significant investment in career and technical education across the state.

Learn more about JET and Skills and Development Fund grant funding.