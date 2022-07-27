Baker-Polito Administration Awards $440,000 in Grants to 44 Municipalities for Implementing Mattress Recycling Programs 

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration announced today that $440,000 in grants have been awarded to 44 cities and towns to help purchase mattress collection containers. Importantly, the grants will assist municipalities as they work to comply with the mattress waste disposal ban, which is set to be implemented on November 1, 2022. Under this regulation, old mattresses and box springs will be banned from disposal in landfills or combustion facilities. More than 75 percent of mattress components are recyclable. Recycling is a preferred management method since mattresses are bulky and costly to dispose of in landfills and incinerators.

“Massachusetts’ 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan sets strategic goals to significantly reduce waste disposal over the next decade, and mattress recycling serves as an important component as we work to reach these goals,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “By providing $440,000, the Baker-Polito Administration is able to assist our municipal partners as they implement local mattress recycling programs, which will have positive economic and environmental benefits to the Commonwealth, local communities, and businesses.”

The Commonwealth’s 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan establishes goals to reduce disposal statewide by 30 percent (from 5.7 million tons in 2018 to 4 million tons in 2030) over the next decade. It sets a long-term goal of achieving a 90 percent reduction in disposal to 570,000 tons by 2050. Among its strategies for reaching these objectives, new waste ban regulations on mattresses and textiles become effective November 1, 2022.

“Recycling mattresses and box springs reduces the need for additional landfill and incinerator capacity, captures valuable materials for reuse, and supports a growing business sector here in the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “Significantly, these grants will aid communities set up mattress collection and recycling programs in order to comply with the mattress disposal ban this fall.

The mattress recycling incentive grant, now in its seventh year, will be awarded to 44 municipalities across the state. Municipalities receiving this grant funding will be able to purchase a dedicated mattress collection container. Grantees will choose the size container that fits their community’s need; containers hold from 40 to 80 mattresses depending on size. There are five mattress recycling vendors approved by the state and municipalities can purchase services from them. 126 municipalities have already established mattress recycling programs or participate in a regional program through MassDEP’s prior grants.

The grants are funded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), which was created under the Green Communities Act and is administered by MassDEP. The SMRP offers funding for recycling, composting, reuse, and source reduction activities that will reduce the amount of waste disposed of in landfills and combustion facilities. Waste prevention and recycling reduces greenhouse gas emissions by capturing the embodied energy in everything from bottles and cans to the metal, wood and textile components in mattresses and converting these materials into new products with a smaller carbon footprint.

An alphabetical list of the cities and towns that have been awarded a mattress recycling grant, as well as more information about the SMRP program, can be found on MassDEP’s website.

“Hudson and Maynard have long-benefited from participation in the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program and the Mattress Recycling Incentive Grants are another way to build on these communities' municipal recycling efforts,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan (D-Stow). “Using the grant funding to purchase dedicated mattress collection containers will help our towns comply with new mattress waste disposal regulations, while also increasing recycling and reducing the amount of material disposed and the associated costs.”

“I am so proud to announce that the towns of Hudson, Maynard, Harvard, Sudbury and Westborough have all been awarded Mattress Recycling Incentive Grants of $10,000 each by the Department of Environmental Protection,” said State Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton). “These mattress collection containers are not only a first and important step in supporting mattress recycling operations, but they will hopefully help set a standard for developing recycling operations of all kinds in this district and the Commonwealth. As an active environmental policy champion, I'm excited to see the impacts of these grants in my district.”

“I’m thankful for MassDEP’s investment in Bellingham, Blackstone, and Sutton, and for their continued commitment to the sustainability of municipalities in our Commonwealth,” said State Senator Ryan Fattman (R-Webster). “This investment will help our towns reduce the unnecessary waste that extra mattresses produce. These dedicated disposal sites will address the persistent problem of how we dispose of these large items.”

“In passing the Green Communities Act, the Legislature created and funded a Sustainable Materials Recycling Program. Going into its 13th year of funding, I am happy to see this program in action continuing to deliver real benefits and funding to communities in support of the mandates imposed from the state,” said State Representative Joseph McKenna (R-Webster). “I am glad Sutton will be able to utilize this program to support a mattress recycling program, which will be incredibly helpful to the town's residents.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

