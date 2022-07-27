Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Launch of the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver opening remarks at the launch of the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism (USACM) with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri on Thursday, July 28, at 3:15 p.m. ET at the U.S. Institute for Peace.

The Secretary’s opening remarks will be covered by a press pool and livestreamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept.

In order to deepen the U.S. government’s engagement with a broad range of Afghan stakeholders, the USACM will bring together diverse representatives from various women’s coalitions as well as civil society leaders, journalists, academics, legal experts, and religious actors and scholars from inside and outside Afghanistan. USACM partner organizations include the Atlantic Council, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, and the U.S. Institute for Peace.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on www.state.gov.