Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,151 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Launch of the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver opening remarks at the launch of the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism (USACM) with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri on Thursday, July 28, at 3:15 p.m. ET at the U.S. Institute for Peace.

The Secretary’s opening remarks will be covered by a press pool and livestreamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept.

In order to deepen the U.S. government’s engagement with a broad range of Afghan stakeholders, the USACM will bring together diverse representatives from various women’s coalitions as well as civil society leaders, journalists, academics, legal experts, and religious actors and scholars from inside and outside Afghanistan.  USACM partner organizations include the Atlantic Council, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, and the U.S. Institute for Peace.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on www.state.gov.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Launch of the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.