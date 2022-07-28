Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Operations in South Florida

CRI Merges Miami-Based Firm, Alonso & Garcia, P.A.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) continues to expand in the state of Florida, increasing its locations to serve clients through the merger of Alonso & Garcia, P.A.

"Expanding further into South Florida, particularly in Miami, is and always has been a critical part of our strategic plan," stated Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. "The Alonso & Garcia office in Miami and our many other Southern Florida locations help leverage the strength of our combined teams and resources to enhance our client service delivery and technical expertise. We are thrilled to position CRI into Miami's dynamic and growing market."

Operating in Miami, Florida, since 1996, Alonso & Garcia provides audit and attestation, bookkeeping, payroll, tax compliance and consulting, and business valuations to various industries, including hospitality and restaurant, real estate, professional services firms, retail, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

"CRI continues to find 'best in class' entrepreneurs and firms with which to combine. That is the part of their' secret sauce' that propels them to be one of the fastest-growing first-generation firms in the country," commented Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger. "They continue to excel in finding great firms to bring in but also do an exceptional job of integrating merged firms once they join CRI. Domingo Alonso and the entire Alonso & Garcia team are exceptional, and their firm was much sought after by many larger regional and national firms for merging. They were drawn to CRI's strategic and cultural fit and the growth opportunities the combination would bring to their team and clients."

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states, with the addition of the Alonso & Garcia office to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates seven portfolio companies—Auditwerx, (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics, (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors, (investment banking), CRI TPA Services, (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services, (wealth management), Paywerx, (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company, (estate and trust services).

