Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,150 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Expands Maternal Health Coverage Through HUSKY From 60 Days to Twelve Months After Pregnancy

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

07/27/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Expands Maternal Health Coverage Through HUSKY From 60 Days to Twelve Months After Pregnancy

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the State of Connecticut’s request to extend Medicaid (known in Connecticut as HUSKY) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage for twelve months after pregnancy. According to CMS, this extension will affect approximately 4,000 Connecticut residents who would have otherwise lost coverage after 60 days.

While the majority of roughly 14,000 HUSKY clients who give birth each year remain eligible for coverage after childbirth, some clients have lost eligibility after two months. The extension of this coverage will allow all individuals twelve months of HUSKY coverage to address postpartum health needs, which may include recovery from childbirth, pregnancy complications, mental health needs, and chronic health issues. Previously, Medicaid/HUSKY only covered two months of postpartum coverage. With high rates of maternal morbidity and mortality, the approval of Connecticut’s requested extension of coverage was hailed by state leaders as a big step in addressing maternal health.

“We are thrilled that Connecticut has been approved for the twelve-month postpartum extension,” Governor Lamont said. “With this extension, approximately 4,000 Connecticut residents will be able to receive the care they need after childbirth. This will allow health care providers to provide care for their patients for a longer time frame, while addressing maternal mortality and morbidity.”

“I know from actual real-world experience what this will mean to the individuals who benefit from this expanded coverage,” Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford, a former practicing OB-GYN, said. “I can remember agonizing conversations with patients who had diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, and other chronic conditions. As their six weeks of post-partum coverage was expiring, we would brainstorm and strategize and plot how they could continue to get needed care. It was always inadequate and agonizing and infuriating for me and for them. Until we are at a place where everyone has health care coverage in our country, this is another step in the right direction.”

The Connecticut Department of Social Services will administer this coverage extension through the HUSKY Health program. Parents enrolled in HUSKY Health will automatically receive this extended coverage. Parents not currently enrolled in HUSKY Health can apply through Access Health CT at www.accesshealthct.com or 1-855-805-4325.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Expands Maternal Health Coverage Through HUSKY From 60 Days to Twelve Months After Pregnancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.