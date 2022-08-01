Fashion Designer Nic Hyl Recognized as One of The Top 10 Female CEO's To Watch In 2022
Fashion Designers come and go. Nic Hyl Is Recognized As One To Watch.
Live Beautifully.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nic Hyl (pronounced Nick Hill), The founder of Nic Hyl Clothing, is quickly making a name for herself in the very saturated market of women's designer swimwear and resort wear. Nic loves to follow her own sense of style and not conform to trends of the moment; which is why she designs her pieces utilizing traditional design techniques, allowing her pieces to last for years to come.
— Nic Hyl
Women truly feel confident and beautiful wearing her pieces and it's for that reason why she was named as one of the top female CEO's to watch for 2022, and it's no surprise! Having been an apprentice to Norma Kamali and working for brands like Ralph Lauren, Nic has 10 years worth of NYC fashion industry experience under her belt.
Having just launched the wholesale division for the brand, this recognition will surely help to take the brand from independent NYC brand to a national brand.
The brand is definitely on it's way to reaching its goal of becoming the most unapologetically inclusive fashion line collectively raising the consciousness of women everywhere and ultimately contributing to a global shift towards a more healthy body image for the individual.
