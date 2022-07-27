Press Release: Situational Report (21st July to 25th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 27 - The Ministry of Health in its latest 96-hour COVID-19 situational report for the period from 2:00 pm 21st July to 25th July 2022, reported 56 new positive cases with 54 confirmed community cases and 2 confirmed imported cases registered during this period, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 15,374. Currently, five (5) patients are in managed isolation and one (1) patient admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Moto’otua Hospital.

Strengthening our defense against the virus, all eligible members of the public are reminded to visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose, and booster shot of the vaccine. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against the severe effects of the virus

We continue to urge everyone to please remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice provided by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00 pm Local Time July 21st to 2:00 pm July 25th 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 96 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

July 21 at 2pm – July 22 at 2pm: 18 new cases

July 22 at 2pm – July 23 at 2pm: 7 new cases

July 23 at 2pm – July 24 at 2pm: 14 new cases

July 24 at 2pm – July 25 at 2pm: 17 new cases 56 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 15,217 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

QF333 19th July – 1 new case

NZ990 21st July – 1 new case

Matautu Wharf

No new cases detected 157 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,374 COVID-19 admissions

otal number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 298 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 261 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs:

>5 hospital admissions

>1 ICU patient Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 96 hrs. 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 24/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 175,532

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

Further to the last 96-hours COVID-19 situational report, the Ministry of Health has also released the latest seven days rolling average report on the status of the COVID-19 in Samoa for the 7-days period from 17th of July to 24th July, 2022. The report provides in-depth information on the trends and status of the COVID-19 outbreak since the first confirmed community transmitted case in March of 2022 and our current national vaccination rates. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

-END-