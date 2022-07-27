VSP New Haven Barracks/Unlawful Trespass/Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022 @ 1250 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6915 US Route 7, N. Ferrisburgh Vermont.

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct.

ACCUSED: Daniel C. Averill

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Ferrisburgh Vermont.

VICTIM: Cookie Love employees and customers

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27, 2022 at approximately 1250 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a male causing a public inconvenience in the parking lot of Cookie Love, in the Town of North Ferrisburgh. It was reported that a male was in the parking lot and picnic area harassing customers while they were attempting to eat their ice cream. It was also reported that the male, later identified as Daniel C. Averill (30) refused to leave the property after being instructed to do so by employees. Averill was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Averill was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 24, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charges of Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov