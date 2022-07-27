Submit Release
Việt Nam, Russia leaders exchange greetings on 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership

VIETNAM, July 27 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on Wednesday on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Putin wrote in his letter: "I believe that with mutual efforts we will ensure the continuation of the comprehensive ties between Moscow and Hà Nội and the coordination in handling emergency issues on international agenda. This will meet the basic demands of the two peoples and accompany the guaranteeing of stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region," according to the Russian embassy in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam and Russia officially established diplomatic ties on January 30, 1950 (between the then Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

The Việt Nam-Russia Strategic Partnership was set up in 2001, and bilateral ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on July 27, 2012. — VNS

