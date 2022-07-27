Read more about Carr: Former Middle Georgia Regional Commission Employee Indicted for Theft

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Selentria Kendrick on one count of Theft by Taking for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 through her job with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.

“Government employees are entrusted to fulfill their duties honestly and ethically, and those who do not will be held responsible,” said Carr.

“With our Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit, we will continue to vigorously pursue any individual who uses their publicly-funded position to steal taxpayer dollars. Theft of this money will not be tolerated, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Bibb County grand jury, resulting in Kendrick’s indictment* on July 26, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Once count of Theft by Taking in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 2-20 years in custody.

The indictment can be found here , and no further information about the investigation or about Kendrick’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.