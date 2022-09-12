Forum Partners Appoints Renee Farmer as Senior Advisor Asset Management and Operations
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that Renee Farmer has joined Forum as Senior Advisor Asset Management and Operations.
In her new role Farmer will provide strategic advice and leadership within asset management and day to day operations for Forum and its respective portfolio companies. Farmer will work collaboratively with the executive management team on key compliance, operational and asset management initiatives to assure the successful scaling of Forum’s global business. Farmer will also manage Forum’s relationships with our strategic global investment partners and portfolio companies.
"Forum faces dual challenges — and opportunities — as we continue our growth in the current decade. Our portfolio companies are becoming larger and more complex, and Forum’s organization is growing in pace with these operating platforms. Renee’s breadth of skills in property, finance and organizational development will play a critical role in our continued growth and evolution" said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners.
Farmer brings 25 years of asset management, operations, and strategy experience to Forum. Prior to joining, Farmer worked with family offices, start-ups, early-stage growth companies and key strategic global firms on business management initiatives including 6 years as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Farmer also brings a decade of experience in real estate asset management at Westfield Shopping Center Group and other real estate firms. Renee holds an M.B.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. from the University of South Florida.
About Forum Partners
Forum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies. Established in 2002, Forum is headquartered in Palm Beach with regional offices around the world where it does business. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $11 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com
