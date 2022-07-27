Selim Surgery Center Holds Exclusive Bodytite and Facetite Event for Patients
Discover the benefits of Bodytite and Facetite, a minimally invasive procedure that shapes, contracts, and contours without the worry of large visible scars.
This non-surgical procedure can be used to define postpartum bodies, natural effects from aging, or even help post-bariatric surgery patients to tighten their skin again. ”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selim Surgery Center is preparing to host an exclusive event this Thursday, July 28th, 2022, at 6PM at their newly renovated surgery center. The event will showcase presentations by the esteemed bariatric and plastic surgeons of Selim Surgery Center, exclusive discounts, consultations with leading physicians, and even the chance for a $1,000.00 grand prize towards treatment for participating patients. This Bodytite and Facetite event will give patients the opportunity to explore the benefits of this non-invasive treatment, and all that it can contribute to a patient’s goals.
— Dr. Niazy Selim
This exclusive event will allow patients to discover the benefits of Bodytite and Facetite, a minimally invasive procedure for the body that shapes, contracts, and contours without the worry of large visible scars. Bodytite can benefit anyone who suffers from insecurities related to loose or saggy skin, wrinkling, or similar conditions. "This non-surgical procedure can be used to define postpartum bodies, natural effects from aging, or even help post-bariatric surgery patients to tighten their skin again," said Dr. Niazy Selim, founder of the Selim Surgery Center.
Tickets for the Tighten and Tone, Top to Bottom: Bodytite and Facetite Event can be found at https://tinyurl.com/Selim-Surgery-Center-Event . You can also RSVP for the event by calling (337) 502- 8706.
The event will be held at Selim Surgery Center, located at 215 Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The building has been recently renovated after suffering extensive damage from the Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. Dr. and Mrs. Selim built an ambulatory surgery center that exceeds the standards in every single aspect. Starting with a beautiful and elegant marbled floor reception, to the newest LED operating room lights, the center hosts the most advanced surgical equipment available. One of the newest additions to the surgery center includes Bodytite and Facetite, minimally invasive surgery for any patients looking to improve their appearance without the harsh recovery of traditional surgical methods.
Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Selim Surgery Center is one of the top bariatric and plastic surgery centers in the South. It is home to surgeons including Dr. Niazy Selim, the founder of Selim Surgery Center, who has had an extremely successful and fruitful career in academic surgery. Dr. Selim brings with him great experience in Bariatric, Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive, and Robotic Surgery. Selim Surgery Center also provides plastic surgery procedures for patients, performed by experienced surgeons using state-of-the-art equipment.
