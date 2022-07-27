Dye Sublimated Apparel Market 2022-2028: Rising Trend Of Customized Apparel & The Promotion Of Personalized T-Shirts

Reports And Data

The Dye Sublimated Apparel Market size was USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% through the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dye Sublimated Apparel Market is predicted to be valued at USD 9.19 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.48 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.5% through the estimated timeline. The industry growth is resultant to the escalating demand for fashionable clothes among youth population and growing consumer’s inclination towards automation. Sublimating apparel refers to the modification of the existing garments in various forms of pants, t-shirts, cotton fabrics, shirts, etc., according to new fashions, using dye/ink. In the process, firstly the ink is printed onto a paper digitally and later the printed image is imprinted or transferred to a fabric material utilizing heat. This technique is known as dye sublimation. This printing majorly applies to several rigid and fabric materials. Numerous and unlimited colors are highly used for dyeing the attire. Dye-sublimation technique on a broad array of clothing materials or garments is getting popular because of its high-quality and advanced photographic results.

To ensure breathability and minimize the wrinkles occurrence of apparel, the integration of reduced frictional resistance technology has become crucial. Rising spending on various customized clothes with printed graphics as well as gradient tones is majorly fueling the sector growth. The product demand is elevating due to the increasing popularity of online retailers. Retailers globally are venturing especially into online retail as a large number of consumers in developed and developing nations are highly preferring digital marketplaces for purchasing products. This factor is also supporting the growth of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The global textile industry has experienced a major downfall with the pandemic outbreak worldwide. The requirement for fashionable clothes has come to a standstill owing to sudden imposition of lockdown, globally. Businesses, including malls and apparel stores were ordered by government to shut down. With restricted movements and social distancing rules, consumers are compelled to avoid visit such places in order to prevent the spread of the virus. These factors are majorly hampering the sector growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Dye Sublimated Apparel market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Gildan,

• Under Armour Inc.,

• HanesBrands Inc.,

• Bella+Canvas,

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Global Dye Sublimated Apparel industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Dye Sublimated Apparel industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Dye Sublimated Apparel industries.

Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Segmentation based on Product Outlook:

• T-shirts

• Leggings

• Hoodies

• Golf Shirts

• Others

Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Segmentation based on Printing Technique Outlook:

• Small Format Heat Press

• Calender Heat Press

• Flatbed Heat Press

• 3D Vacuum Heat Press

Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Online

• Offline

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

