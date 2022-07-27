Health/Safety Lighting-as-a-Service- Human Centric Lighting for Nursing Homes with No CapEx or Debt
Human Centric Lighting as-a-Service reduces Fall Risk and DepressionDELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) launches Human Centric Lighting-as-a-Service nationwide for nursing homes and assisted living centers. This breakthrough lighting technology allows a nursing home to follow the circadian cycle for their patients by adjusting the lighting to blue white light (sunlight) during the day and amber as it comes to the evening. The studies have shown that by mimicking the sunlight that fall risks are reduced by up to 43% and depression is reduced by 60%. Changing the lighting to amber in the evening allows for more melatonin production promoting better sleep. 30% of patient falls happen in the night so additional solutions provide for a light under the edge of the bed to light up if the patient’s feet hit the ground to reduce tripping and falling.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) added “Human centric lighting is a passive safety and improved health and well being solution for nursing homes. By utilizing our as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for the safer and improved health for their patients. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can get this health and safety improvement now”
Studies have shown the cost of a fall and injury range from $17,000 to $52,000 (including hospital, orthopedics etc.) and is the number 1 comorbidity factor.
In addition to improving the safety and wellbeing for their patients, human centric lighting-as-a-service also saves energy and improves the bottom line.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 262-248-0926
email us here