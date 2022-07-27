Eighteen Pounds of Meth Seized by U.S. Border Patrol

CAMPO, Calif., – On Monday, U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a man transporting methamphetamine concealed inside his vehicle.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over 18 pounds of methamphetamine found inside the undercarriage of a vehicle, Monday afternoon.

On July 25th, at approximately 3 p.m., an agent patrolling Interstate 8 near Campo observed a grey Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound. The agent initiated a vehicle stop at the I-8 Interstate

Westbound Checkpoint.

During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 team searched the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the Hyundai. After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered 20 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the undercarriage of the vehicle.

The total weight of the methamphetamine is 18.87 pounds and is valued at approximately $42,000.

The driver, a United States citizen was arrested and turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. The methamphetamine packages were turned over to the DEA. The vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol has seized more than 4,657 pounds of methamphetamine since October 1, 2021.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

