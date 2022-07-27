Russ Bassett Begins Offering Real-Time Crime Center Console and Design Services

Russ Bassett has introduced new console furniture to help Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) create high-functioning spaces for responding to emerging crimes.

WHITTIER, CA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Bassett is now offering design services and console furniture for Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs). The company aims to create the best possible environment for criminal analysts who deliver important information to police as they respond to crime.

New innovations in information technology are creating opportunities for law enforcement to get better information about developing situations. RTCCs are emerging across the U.S. to organize this technology and help criminal analysts use it effectively.

At this time, there is no universal model for setting up an RTCC. Most RTCCs use a wide variety of technologies and information sources that may work best with unique furniture designs. Russ Bassett is stepping in to help RTCCs with specialized console furniture and layouts.

When Russ Bassett works on an RTCC design, the design team considers every aspect of the operational space and the analysts’ needs. Storage choices, sightlines, video wall placement, acoustics, workflow, and lighting are all optimized for the work at hand. The consoles are designed to help criminal analysts maintain healthy, comfortable positions that support attention in front of multi-monitor displays.

​​All of Russ Bassett’s RTCC furniture components, materials, accessories, and appliances are carefully selected for decade-plus performance in a 24/7 work environment. These products are covered by a 10-year warranty covering all parts, materials, shipping, and labor.

About Russ Bassett

Russ Bassett designs and manufactures console furniture and layouts for mission-critical workplaces throughout the U.S. We blend wood and steel to deliver ergonomic, tech-integrated, durable consoles for 24/7 usage. All Russ Bassett products are made in the USA at our factory in Whittier, CA.

Reach out to us today to schedule a consultation for your RTCC design.