Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,107 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize $2.1 Million in Liquid Methamphetamine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry recently seized $2.1 million in methamphetamine within a passenger vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry utilized their training, experience and use of our canine teams and technology to interdict a substantial load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma/Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

On July 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection system (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers seized a total of 110 pounds (49.44 kg) of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize $2.1 Million in Liquid Methamphetamine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.