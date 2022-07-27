CBP Officers Seize $2.1 Million in Liquid Methamphetamine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry recently seized $2.1 million in methamphetamine within a passenger vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry utilized their training, experience and use of our canine teams and technology to interdict a substantial load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma/Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

On July 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection system (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers seized a total of 110 pounds (49.44 kg) of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

