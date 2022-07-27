Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market Worth $217,190.00 Thousand by 2030 by 2030, At a 10.4% CAGR

Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Markett

Chromosomal abnormalities segment dominated the PGD market in 2020 in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increase in demand for PGD in developing countries

The PGD market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to advantages, including capability to detect embryos with genetic defects and prevention of unhealthy births. ” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in consumption of alcohol, drug, poor diet, and smoking, surge in stress among people, and rise in health problems associated with hormones have boosted the growth of the global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market. However, high costs involved for various diagnosis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in number of patients suffering from genetic disorders and surge in hereditary diseases are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market," The preimplantation genetics diagnosis (pgd) market was valued at $81,520.20 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $217,190.00 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Around 30 to 60% of the human embryos have chromosomal abnormalities. They usually occur in women aged 40 and above. Moreover, chromosomal abnormalities are also seen in working women due to the hectic lifestyle patterns which increase the demand of various diagnostic procedures including PGD.

"People are anxious over potential harmful effects related to chromosomal, genetic, and hereditary, leads to infertility-related problems such as PCOS and low sperm count disorders." says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research "PGD helps in preventing inheritance of diseases and thereby eliminating the chances of pregnancy termination," she further added.

PGD is extensively used in ivf genetic testing for identification of genetic defects in embryos. PGD is effective in reducing chances of conceiving unhealthy embryos. In addition, it significantly increases the chances of successful healthy pregnancy. These factors drive the growth of the market . Furthermore, rise in infertility rate as well as genetic, hereditary, and chromosomal diseases positively influenced the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements in PGD provide advantages, including ability to prevent disability in offspring and development of unhealthy savior siblings by using PGD with HLA. Furthermore, PGD shown positive response in patients trying to conceive with recurrent IVF failures, low sperm count, and with advance maternal age.

The PGD market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to advantages, including capability to detect embryos with genetic defects and prevention of unhealthy births. A number of players in the PGD industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By test type, the chromosomal abnormalities segment dominated the PGD market in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increase in demand for PGD in developing countries.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare expenditure across the globe.

However, as the number of Covid-19 patients have reduced, the companies that offer PGD reopened and established new methods of working post-pandemic.

The global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Endo International plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Altaris, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

