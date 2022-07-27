Vidyo Launches Turnkey Virtual Care Platform Powered by ViTel Net
Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH)MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation and enterprise virtual care, has extended its partnership with Enghouse Vidyo, a division of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) and a leader in embedded real-time video solutions, to power VidyoHealth, its turnkey telehealth solution.
Ideal for health systems that have been using videoconferencing tools for telehealth service lines, the new VidyoHealth offering is designed to make Direct to Patient virtual visits simpler and more efficient for both patients and providers. The solution delivers fully structured workflows and core services like EHR integration, scheduling, automated notifications and reminders, patient check-in and triage, technology self-test, virtual waiting room and fully embedded Vidyo conferencing.
As long standing partners Vidyo and ViTel Net continue to break barriers while defining the future of scalable virtual care, “The new VidyoHealth offering powered by ViTel Net brings patient engagement to the forefront with intuitive functionality that allows care teams to engage their patients in a scalable manner.” said Mark Noble, ViTel Net COO.
“Enghouse Vidyo is committed to delivering solutions that enable our customers to optimize their business processes and our partnership with ViTel Net enables us to help our health system customers operate highly efficient virtual care programs,” said Aaron Soroka, Enhouse Vidyo VP of Operations.”
About Vidyo
Vidyo enriches people’s lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo’s secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life for everyone. www.vidyo.com
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net’s “no code” configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. For more information, visit www.vitelnet.com
