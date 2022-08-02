Reduce the hassle and time to order MRO supplies with KBC Tools & Machinery's new app for mobile devices
KBC Tools improves the speed of purchasing MRO supplies by being one of the first industrial distributors in The U.S. and Canada with an app for mobiles.
With so many machinists needing quick turnaround for their tooling needs, the KBC Tools’ app improves the speed of keeping North America working one tool at a time.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC is pleased to announce the introduction of its brand new KBC APP –KBC is in the App Store on both Apple and Android mobile devices. Just open up the app store, Apple or Android, choose KBC Tools, and download the KBC Tools app to quick and easy ordering and reordering.
— Charlie Yankee, Senior Mananager Marketing
KBC Tools & Machinery’s new app helps:
Standardize product purchases by allowing clients to create templates of commonly bought products for super quick ordering, or KBC can create a template specific for a client’s needs for easy reorder.
Reorder product from previous purchases with just a click on a product from old orders. No data entry. No mistakes. No paperwork.
Scan it and go! Use a mobile device to RFID scan and read KBC and manufacturer barcodes for ordering right from the product and then just adding the quantity. No part number data entry. No searching online for the right product – the power is in a client’s palm ready to order. Order and keep on going.
Choose from over 100,000 SKU’s online from the KBC Tools app for spot buys.
Plus, KBC can create barcode labels for clients’ toolroom locations, bins, and toolcarts for ease of identification, specified storage locations, and quick replenishment of critical MRO supplies. We’ll even work with clients to determine their optimal min/max levels for each SKU based on usage and inventory requirements – LEAN, Just in Time, or Just in Case. KBC has bin boxes for on site inventory and labeling.
At KBC we know that industry is working to push the budget dollars as far as they can go. Unlike some of the existing programs out there that at first appear to reduce manufacturers’ overall spend, but end up locking them into long term vending programs with huge margins on incidental spend and an annual contract that requires the spend to keep on growing to keep the vending machines on site, at KBC we believe in the real merits of free trade and freedom of choice. Clients get to buy where they want, what they want, and when they want based on quality, value, availability, service, and price. At KBC it is up to the client, not the contract! KBC works to help make industry’s choice KBC.
Charlie Yankee, Senior Manager Marketing, says, “ This was the natural progression from a mobile enhanced website. With so many machinists, tool and die makers, and MRO professionals needing quick turnaround for their tooling needs, putting the power of the internet at their immediate disposal where they work with a KBC Tools’ app improves the speed of keeping North America working one tool at a time."
So, whether it is a busy one man manual machine shop or a 500 man CNC manufacturing facility, the KBC App gives everyone the freedom of choice and the speed of reordering and replenishment.
Download the KBC App today…and happy tooling!
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
