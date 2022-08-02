Reduce the hassle and time to order MRO supplies with KBC Tools & Machinery's new app for mobile devices

KBC Tools' New App now in the Apple and Google store Check out item detail using KBC Tools' new app for over 100,000 MRO items Easily drill down using product categories and sub categories to find the MRO products you need on KBC Tools' new app

KBC Tools improves the speed of purchasing MRO supplies by being one of the first industrial distributors in The U.S. and Canada with an app for mobiles.

With so many machinists needing quick turnaround for their tooling needs, the KBC Tools’ app improves the speed of keeping North America working one tool at a time.” — Charlie Yankee, Senior Mananager Marketing