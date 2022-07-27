Emanuel Firm P.A. Provides NIL Representation Attorney to Florida College Athletes

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State laws and National Collegiate Athletic Association rule changes allowing athletes to profit from using their names, image, and likenesses (NIL) have quickly changed the landscape of college sports. Universities are working swiftly to draft and communicate their policies, and athletes are chomping at the bit to take advantage of the new possibilities afforded to them under these changes. So far, athletes enjoy these opportunities to earn money, build businesses and their brands, support charities and causes, and otherwise capitalize on their fame and talents. But, with excitement and new ventures comes the risk of missteps, especially as all sides simultaneously learn about the recent developments. Because college athletes are new to the business side of sports, hiring a professional NIL Representation Attorney from reputed organizations such as The Emanuel Firm is essential. Expert NIL lawyers can help protect these students from making "rookie mistakes" that could cost them.

Several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas, have already passed laws allowing NIL practices at their state universities, effective July 1, 2021. In addition to working with their coaches and athletic departments on compliance and reporting requirements, college athletes also need a NIL Athlete Representation Lawyer to help them navigate the financial and legal issues involved in NIL deals. Located in Orlando, Florida, the sports division of The Emanuel Firm assists current and prospective NCAA athletes in safeguarding their eligibility while maximizing their NIL representation and earning potential.

At their core, NIL opportunities are an intersection of intellectual property rights (i.e., the right to publicity) and contract law, both of which are specialized areas of law that require careful consideration for those who wish to take advantage of these new opportunities. Unlike player contracts, there is no "standard" NIL contract. Every deal will be different. Therefore, athletes must work with legal professionals like Charles Emanuel, a NIL Representation Lawyer in Orlando, to help them understand both the financial terms and the long-term implications of these contracts before they sign.

About The Emanuel Firm P.A.

Owned and established by Charles E. Emanuel, Jr, the Emanuel Firm P.A. offers legal services in various areas, including personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, family law, criminal law, and business litigation. Charles E. Emanuel, Jr. has over 11 years of combined leadership and legal experience. He is a former NFL football player for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a rising star in the legal field, Mr. Emanuel has excelled both as a litigator and in settlement negotiations, having been involved with successfully producing multi-million-dollar results for his clients.

