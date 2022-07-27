The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology Welcomes New Board Member, Matt L. Leavitt, DO
I look forward to leveraging my experience in healthcare and leadership to collaborate with fellow Board members and the Executive Leadership through FRED'S next phase of strategic growth”VAIL, CO, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 27, 2022 -- The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED), a premium dermatology and skin health education provider for healthcare professionals, announced a critical addition to company leadership, naming new board member Matt L. Leavitt, DO. This exciting decision marks the Foundation's latest step in expanding its leadership at the executive and advisory levels.
Dr. Leavitt is a renowned board-certified dermatologist and recognized nationally as an expert in hair restoration and loss. In addition to being an accomplished author, clinical researcher, surgeon, and lecturer, Dr. Leavitt has successfully built one of the nation's leading practices, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, with more than 160 offices nationwide. Under his vision, he's developed a research division that has undertaken numerous studies for major pharmaceutical companies and partnered with one of the foremost dermatopathology laboratories.
"It is an honor to join the Foundation's Board of Directors," said Dr. Matt Leavitt. "As FRED continuously expands as a leader in dermatology education, I look forward to leveraging my experience in healthcare and leadership to collaborate with fellow Board members and the Executive Leadership through FRED'S next phase of strategic growth and development."
Dr. Leavitt has served as President of the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology (AOCD) and is a founding father of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, where he served as its first Vice President. Dr. Leavitt is also a founding member and Past President of the Hair Foundation. Dr. Leavitt served as Chapter President of the Central and Northeast Florida Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and as a member of the National Board of Trustees for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (Founder), The American Osteopathic Association, and the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology (Past President).
The Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Eric Bruno says, "These are exciting times for FRED. I am especially thrilled to have someone with Dr. Leavitt's credentials and experience join our Board. I look forward to working with him to enhance the FRED platform."
Named in June 2022 as one of the top 150 dermatologists in the US by Newsweek Magazine, Dr. Leavitt is deeply committed to education. He is the current chairman of the Dermatology Residency and one of the leaders of a hair transplant fellowship accepted by the American Board of Hair Restoration. He remains dedicated to the education and development of new physician extenders and established a dermatology fellowship program for physician assistants and nurse practitioners, which has existed for more than 15 years.
"We warmly welcome Dr. Leavitt as a valuable member of the Board who will evolve FRED into a next-generation skin health platform," said Darrell S. Rigel, MD MS, Co-Scientific Director of FRED. "Dr. Leavitt has successfully built a dermatology ecosystem, and we look forward to leveraging his skill set to take FRED to the next level," said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Co-Scientific Director of FRED.
About The Foundation for Research and Education for Dermatology
The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology is a market leader in dermatology education and pharmaceutical marketing solutions with offerings that span across multiple engagement channels including onsite events and digital content. FRED’s programing reaches over 16,000 dermatology healthcare professionals that include board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers. This purpose driven organization creates experiences that both change behavior and enhance confidence. Over the last 20 years and counting, FRED has produced the premiere educational events, the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii®, conferences for dermatology residents, virtual learning and content through the fallclinical.health website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational and promotional digital initiatives including the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds™ webinar series, Derms and Conditions™ podcast, and the Skin to Skin™ newsletter. In addition, FRED offers marketing, education, and other engagement services for the life science industry.
