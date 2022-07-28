Sparca, a leader in digital signal processing, is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., to deliver superior image and video enhancements to mobile OEMs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparca brings advanced imaging and video enhancement to low and mid-tier platforms in collaboration with Qualcomm.

Sparca Corporation, Inc (“Sparca” or the “Company”), a leader in digital signal processing, is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., through the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program, to deliver superior image and video enhancements to mobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

The Company has successfully optimized its AuraTM digital signal processing technology for use with devices that contain Snapdragon® mobile platforms. This technology is available as a software option through Sparca for designs based on the Snapdragon 480, 690, and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms, and includes enhancements for color vibrancy (AuraTM 01), smart contrast (AuraTM 02) and low light (AuraTM 03).

This move comes in response to the growing demand from consumers for a more immersive experience on digital devices. Sparca’s AuraTM technology provides users with devices powered by Snapdragon an innovative way to enhance their mobile images with less impact on native resources like battery life, processing power, and thermal efficiency.

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Sparca is enabling power, resource, and size-competitive designs with differentiated and customizable multimedia features via Qualcomm Technologies’ highly efficient DSP technology. Sparca is proud to be collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies for the optimization of their unique offering on the mid-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms, aimed to deliver:

 4K image enhancement between 30fps - 60fps

 Optimization of video and image media

 Low latency, enriched multimedia experiences that have decreased impact on local resources such as processing power, speed and thermal efficiency.

 Customizable on-screen outputs



Nathan W. Little, Chief Strategy Officer, Sparca: “Sparca is delighted to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver best-in-breed digital signal processing solutions for the Qualcomm Platform Solution Ecosystem. Our strategy is to be an integrated collaborator with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver the future of the mobile imaging experience.”

Todd Thibodeaux, Chief Development Officer, Sparca: “We are excited for what the future holds for our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and look forward to enabling the future of mobile user experiences via our technology. We offer OEMs more cross-platform parity and an image enhancement technology that can be directed at a specific system that previously could only be supported on high end flagship phones.”

Dr. Eduardo Mangieri, Chairman & Head of R&D, Sparca added: “Through this collaboration, Sparca’s technology will be integrated in new generation cutting-edge mobile devices powered by Snapdragon that solve the problems for mobile phone manufacturers. With our unique technology and digital signal processing Android image enhancements are now possible for the full range of Android mobile devices.”

The first commercial launch of devices based on Snapdragon mobile platforms with Sparca advanced image and video enhancement technology are anticipated in the first half of 2023.



About Sparca

www.sparca.com

Sparca is leading digital signal processing company offering solutions that are transforming the imaging industry, using its unique digital signal processing IP library to create better technology experiences, extract more information and analyze more data.

Sparca exists to help organizations across multiple sectors achieve advanced imaging outputs, to optimize signal processing and to correlate data. Whether we facilitate the upgrade of current technologies or assist in creating new ones, our mission is to transform digital signal processing.

We build our applications dependent on client requirements and these can range from a full desktop solution to a simple single feature algorithm. We operate in multiple sectors including Consumer electronics, Image and Video processing, Security, Biometrics, Medical and Financial Services.

Notes to editors

Sparca, Aura and the Sparca logo are registered trademarks of Sparca Ltd.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

For more information or to request any images, contact Neil Harvey via email at press@sparca.com