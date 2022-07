'Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to A $1,000,000 Business' by Jason Yormark, Available Today.

'Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to A $1,000,000 Business'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most aspiring entrepreneurs don't have the luxury to walk away from a traditional 9 to 5 job or have stacks of cash to fall back on. What if there was a way to achieve the entrepreneurial aspiration of freedom with a proven resource?In the new book Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path To A $1,000,000 Business, Jason Yorkmark draws upon his 20+ years as a marketing veteran whose prior work has included launching and managing social media efforts for Microsoft Advertising, Office for Mac, the Air Force, and Habitat for Humanity.Jason has been recognized as a top B2B social media influencer and thought leader on multiple lists and publications, including Forbes, ranking #30 on their 2012 list. He's recently published the book Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to a $1,000,000 Business and hosts the Anti Agency podcast, where he shares stories of doing business differently.With a dedication to aspiring entrepreneurs, Anti-Agency is a passion project for Jason and his desire to help motivate, inspire, and educate anyone to take the leap into starting their own business and do it along a realistic path.Jason reveals breakthrough strategies for laying a foundation for a new business, building a business, growing a business, and taking action, which includes:The Anti-Agency "runway plan" a realistic path to going all in for the rest of usWhy you should hire people that are better than youHow saying "no" will transform your business.Why it is critical to treat your business like a clientHow to build a scalable lead-generating pipelineWhy you should forget the practice of cold callingAnd much more.ANTI-AGENCY: was written with one goal in mind, to motivate budding entrepreneurs, young or old, to start and build a successful digital agency or business using the same unconventional strategies and tactics Jason used in starting his "built from scratch" million-dollar social media marketing agency, Socialists. Throughout the book, Jason shares his story, personally and transparently, in a way readers can relate to immediately. He outlines an unconventional approach to business building, teaches essential principles gleaned from his own experiences, and encourages others to follow his example of doing things differently.About the Author:Jason Yormark is the founder of Socialistics www.socialistics.com ), a leading social media agency that helps businesses turn their social media efforts into real, measurable results. He is a 20+ year marketing veteran whose prior work has included launching and managing social media efforts for Microsoft Advertising, Office for Mac, the Air Force, and Habitat for Humanity. Jason has been recognized as a top B2B social media influencer and thought leader on multiple lists and publications, including Forbes, ranking #30 on their 2012 list. He's recently published the book Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to a $1,000,000 Business and hosts the Anti Agency podcast, where he shares stories of doing business differently. You can learn more about Jason at www.jasonyormark.com Editor's Note:15% of all book proceeds benefit Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. Every book purchased helps raise money supporting victims of domestic violence in the Snohomish County region. For more information on the incredible work they do, visit https://dvs-snoco.org Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to A $1,000,000 BusinessBy: Jason YormarkPublished: March 21, 2022184 pages, Hardcover $16.76ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1949550621ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1949550627Visit: https://www.jasonyormark.com/book/

