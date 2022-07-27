2 great places to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month in August

SALT LAKE CITY — August is National Shooting Sports Month, making it a great time to hit the shooting range. (Established ranges are also a safer option for wildfire prevention, especially if you’re planning to target shoot with firearms during the current hot, dry conditions.) Whether you are a beginner who wants to shoot a bow or rifle for the first time or you’re a seasoned hunter prepping for the fall hunts, the two Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shooting ranges offer something for everyone.

25- and 75-yard ranges at Lee Kay Public Shooting Range

Located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is the only outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley. It has a variety of amenities, including:

A 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range

25- and 75-yard ranges with multiple lanes for handgun, rimfire, muzzleloader and rifle use

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

Five-stand shooting

An archery range with 15 lanes, ranging from 20-90 yards

A dog-training area with upland game and waterfowl habitats

A bird-watching area, complete with gazebo, on the north side of the property

“We host many instructor-led hunter education classes that help teach and train people to be ethical and responsible hunters,” Lee Kay Wildlife Recreation Programs Specialist George Sommer said. “We also host a lot of classes, clinics, seminars and club events, where people can learn a variety of shooting sports skills. The Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is a close, convenient place to come and safely shoot.”

In conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month, several discounts will be offered at the various Lee Kay ranges throughout August.

Aug. 6: Visitors will be able to shoot at the archery range for free.

Aug. 13: Visitors will be able to shoot at the big-bore rifle ranges (100, 200 and 300 yards) for free.

Aug. 20: Visitors to the 25- and 75-yard rifle and handgun ranges will be able to shoot for free.

Aug. 27: Visitors will be able to shoot one free round at one of the shotgun venues — one 25-target round per person at one of the venues (includes trap, skeet and five-stand).

You can learn more about the history of the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range on the DWR website.

The range is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If there’s a range you hope to use on a particular day, you should call in advance to make sure it will be open. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). Fees for trap, five-stand and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.

As its name suggests, this indoor/outdoor range offers shooting sports opportunities to people located in the northern part of Utah. Located at 2851 W. 200 North Valley View Highway 30 in Logan, this shooting range also has a wide variety of amenities, including:

Five-stand shotgun shooting at Cache Valley Public Shooting Range

A 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

Five-stand shooting

90-meter outdoor archery field

20-yard indoor archery range (which also offers cosmic archery, a glow-in-the dark shooting opportunity)

50-foot indoor .22 caliber rifle range

50-foot handgun range, with targets at 5, 10 or 16 yards

25- and 50-yard outdoor ranges that are open to archery and firearms

“Safety is our top priority, which is why we are a great place to come and shoot,” Cache Valley Public Shooting Range Manager Steven Bassett said. “That is a big draw for people who practice shooting here or want to try it for the first time. We have range safety officers who can offer assistance as needed. And we have some targets available for purchase, but people should bring their own firearms and ammunition. We provide a family-friendly environment where you can try a new hobby or pass your tradition along to someone else. We just want people to come enjoy themselves.”

The shooting range will be offering an open house on Aug. 6 with free entry to the rifle, pistol and archery ranges and discounted rounds on the shotgun ranges.

During the summer (April to October), the range is open Wednesday to Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the winter months (November to March), the range is open Wednesday to Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). Fees for trap and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.

Both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal. Visitors can also shoot for free or at a discounted rate on National Hunting and Fishing Day (the fourth Saturday of September) if they present a valid hunting, fishing or combination license.