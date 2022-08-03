Family Medicine & Holistic Care Clinic Continues Successful COVID-19 Treatments during Recent Increase in Positive Cases

DOCS Outside the Box! continues to successfully treat COVID-19 positive patients amidst the recent uptick in positive cases within the community.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, continues to successfully treat COVID-19 positive patients amidst the recent uptick in positive cases within the community. With their approach, DOCS Outside the Box! has been able to treat COVID-19 patients with zero hospitalization this year.

DOCS Outside the Box! most commonly administers antibody therapy and Bebtelovimab to COVID-19 positive patients. Early treatment of the virus proves to provide the most effective symptom relief and helps accelerate full recovery. DOCS Outside the Box! has also been working with acute COVID patients to prevent long COVID, which can happen even after mild cases of COVID. Other treatment options include medications, herbals, whole food supplements, homeopathics, peptides and immune IVs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the holistic care medical facility has tested and treated over 4,000 COVID-19 patients with only 10 of those needing hospital care. DOCS Outside the Box! agreed to see actively positive patients who had been turned away by other practices, offering effective treatment and peace-of-mind in unsettling times.

“We’ve learned how to manage the COVID-19 virus recovery process and offer patients relief from their symptoms,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “We are grateful to be able to provide proven effective treatment for a virus that was once so unknown.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

