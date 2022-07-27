Health Company Features Most Requested Speaker on Microbe Live Health Webinar

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Dr. Jess Dives Deep into Environmental Factors with Epigenetics and Genetics

What do we really know about what is passed along through the generations and what influences what is passed along?” — Dr. Jess Peatross

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT, health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live to showcase a variety of wellness experts and health topics. So far in July, the educational webinars have covered topics such as “The Interference Fields and the Vagus Nerve” and “The Foundational Approach to Thyroid.”

On Wednesday, July 27th, the educational webinar featured Dr. Jess Peatross, the most requested speaker on Microbe Live, where she covered the topic of “Epigenetics and Who We Are.”

Dr. Jess starts the conversation on genetics and epigenetics by sharing, “What do we really know about what is passed along through the generations and what influences what is passed along?”

To help viewers understand the difference between genetics and epigenetics, Dr. Jess explains, “The main difference is that genetics is the study of genes that control the functions of the body, whereas epigenetics is the study of inheritable changes of the organisms caused by the modification of gene expression. Genes are the basic units of heredity that pass genetic information over generations. Epigenetic changes can either be inherited or accumulated throughout a lifetime.”

For example, if you look at type 1 diabetes, science now admits it is a mix of environmental and genetic factors. There is clear evidence that environmental factors can include stressful and traumatic events in prenatal life, in childhood, and even the lives of one’s ancestors. Environmental factors consist of childhood experiences, diet and exercise, drugs and medications, emotions, infections, stress, and toxins.

Dr. Jess concludes by explaining how “Genetics are not your destiny. So, if this is reversible, how do you change your epigenetic tagging?”

Most people are sick due to substances that are currently in their body, not what they are missing; therefore, she suggests changing your community, exposures, movement, thinking, and surroundings. In addition, it is important to focus on detoxing, dietary changes, exercise, lymph and fascial movement, and sweating.

To watch the full recording of Dr. Jess’ presentation, go here. On today’s Microbe Live, Wednesday, July 27th, Kimberly Rose will be featured discussing breathwork training. To learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinars, go to the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs). After registering, you will receive weekly emails with links to attend future Microbe Live webinars.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.