IDI Announces the Release of Industry-Leading Applicant Screening Solution, idiTRACE
idiTRACE provides background screeners with instant and tailored insight into an individual’s address and alias history.
Interactive Data, LLC (IDI), a red violet company (NASDAQ:RDVT)BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Data, LLC (IDI), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), is excited to announce the release of idiTRACE, the premier SSN Trace solution for the background screening industry.
An enhanced version of the technology that has powered top SSN Trace solutions for years, idiTRACE offers background screening organizations instant access to an applicant’s address and alias history through a web application or through easy integration into existing workflows via turnkey API.
idiTRACE enables background screeners to quickly customize search criteria according to the nature of the position that a given applicant has applied for. By filtering results based on name, alias, address, and/or date of birth, background screeners can streamline their internal processes while helping their clients manage hiring risks.
The following fields are included in every idiTRACE report, when available:
· Address History and Associated Dates of Residence
· Name Variations (Maiden Names, Nicknames, Aliases)
· Social Security Number(s)
· Date of Birth
With historical data coverage of over 30 years and entity resolution capabilities powered by machine learning, idiTRACE maximizes information output while reducing false positives, allowing screeners to pinpoint the relevant records necessary to conduct thorough and efficient background checks.
For more information about idiTRACE, please visit https://www.ididata.com/solutions/iditrace/.
Sally Lo
Interactive Data, LLC (IDI), a red violet company
+1 561-757-4051
