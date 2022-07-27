LiquidPlanner Named a Winner by SoftwareReviews in the 2022 Midmarket Project Management Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Project Management - Midmarket Data Quadrant awards, naming LiquidPlanner a gold medal winner for the 2022 award.
LiquidPlanner also ranked for 20 other Top Capabilities and Top Features Badges in the 2022 Project Management Quadrant Awards from SoftwareReviews.
Top Features Include:
- Dependency and Milestone Tracking
- Hierarchical Task Management
- Planning and Scheduling
- Resource Management
- Workflow Management
- Reporting
- Budget Management
- Document Management
Top Capabilities Include:
- Quality of Features
- Ease of Implementation
- Usability and Intuitiveness
- Ease of Customization
- Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement
- Ease of Data Integration
- Vendor Support
- Availability and Quality of Training
- Ease of IT Administration
Each year, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience. These scores are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view. LiquidPlanner received a Net Emotional Footprint of 96/100 and top marks for a multitude of capabilities and features including Business Value Created, Quality of Features, Planning and Scheduling, Workflow Management, and more.
LiquidPlanner, the Planning Intelligence company, takes a next-generation approach to project and portfolio planning using a predictive scheduling engine that forecasts when work will be done and dynamically adapts to change. Unlike most other project management software, LiquidPlanner automates manual updates to project schedules and helps project managers control execution and risk in real time.
To learn more, check out the full report and list of features and capabilities here.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
Ted Hawksford
