Global Anti-Aging Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 7.5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Forecast 2022 – 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights, the global anti-aging market size was worth around USD 60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 120 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030. The report analyses the anti-aging market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global anti-aging market.
Anti-Aging Market: Overview
Aging is caused by a cycle of biochemical processes that degenerate the body over time and affect an individual’s health, fitness, and appearance. Anti-aging refers to the process of limiting or delaying these changes through a variety of products and services. Today, a good physical personality is needed and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. Demand for anti-aging products and devices is increasing due to growing awareness of the appearance of men and women of all ages.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 220 Pages) @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/global-anti-aging-market/
Aging-related awareness of skin, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, and increased spending on products that help present youthful skin are expected to drive market demand around the world.
Growth Factors
The growing trend towards plant-based alternatives has recently led to a shift in consumer taste to organic and natural products. In this regard, many brands offer anti-aging products based on chemical-free ingredients. For example, skin care product manufacturer Alpyn Beauty offers Plant Genuis melt with bakuchiol, a chemical-free moisturizer. This brightens the skin and protects it from wrinkles and free radical damage.
Technological advances and huge investments in research and development have introduced new anti-aging treatments and products with long-term results, such as plastic surgery, breast augmentation surgery, and botulinum toxin injection therapy. With strict rules and regulations, manufacturers are introducing safer and more efficient anti-aging products to provide consumers with faster results, thereby expanding the growth prospects of the market.
For Customisation Enquiry @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-market/#request-a-free-sample
Segmental Overview
The Eye Cream & Lotion segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These creams are designed to treat the delicate areas under the eyes. The skin around the eyes is very sensitive and tends to lose elasticity. Thus, products like eye creams and lotions are very helpful in combating early signs of aging such as wrinkles and lines under the eyes that are likely to move the segment.
Regional Overview
Latin America is projected to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The employment rate of women in Latin America has risen significantly. Women’s participation accounts for almost 53% of total employment in the region. Increasing women’s disposable income allows them to spend more on quality cosmetics and skin care, including anti-aging products.
Premium anti-aging products have traditionally been sold in department stores, but specialty stores have made them more accessible and more widely available. These products are now also available in online stores, salons, spas, specialty retailers, and direct response TVs such as infomercials and home shopping channels.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=10926
Key Players Insights
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Anti-AgingMarket with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biogenetic Services Inc., and Neogen Corporation among others are some players in the market.
Estee Lauder
Procter & Gamble
Shiseido
L’Oréal Paris
Revlon
The global anti-aging market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Facial Cream & Lotion
Eye Cream & Lotion
By Target Group
Men
Women
By Ingredient
Retinoid
Hyaluronic Acids
Alpha Hydroxy Acids
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Specialty Store
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Directly Purchase a copy of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-market/
Our Other Market Research Source: https://marketresearchtrade.com/
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn