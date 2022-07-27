Clothing Fibers Market Size is projected to reach USD 289.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: Straits Research

The global clothing fibers market size was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 289.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8% 2022 to 2030. China's garment and apparel industry is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as a result of rising population demand.

Clothing fibres are long, fine strands or threads that can be knitted or woven into fabric. Not only do they produce the fabric, but they also affect the aesthetics, durability, comfort, appearance, retention, care, environmental impact, and cost of the final garment. Molecules are interwoven to form a linear, string-like structure that constitutes a fibre. It is possible to obtain fibres from a variety of natural sources, semisynthetic processes that employ naturally occurring polymers, and synthetic processes that employ polymer-based materials.





Higher Disposable Income Is Driving the Market

The expansion of the global apparel industry can be attributed to the increase in demand for clothing fibre. Increasing discretionary income among consumers in developing economies is an additional important factor driving the expansion of the apparel industry. The high purchasing power parity of consumers, particularly in the United States and Canada, is a significant factor driving the demand for luxury apparel and thereby fueling the market growth. An increasing number of consumers are investigating options and materials that are more cost-effective, more comfortable, and more durable. In addition, favourable demographics, rising per-capita income, rising spending capacity, easy accessibility and visibility through online channels, growing customer preference for branded and premium products, expanding fashion trends, and an emerging retail landscape in fashion brands are driving the market's rapid expansion.

Social Media and Sportswear Are Driving the Market

The rising influence of social media platforms and reviews, videos, presentations, and marketing campaigns, among others, is a significant growth driver for the Clothing Fibers market in North America. Celebrity endorsements and fashion magazines, particularly those aimed at a younger consumer base, have also contributed to the development of fashion trends and particular materials and styles in the region's countries.

The global growth of the clothing and apparel market has been positively impacted by the increased adoption of synthetic fibre clothing due to its comfort and ease of care. Moreover, the lightweight qualities of these garments have expanded their use in the production of sportswear and activewear, which is likely to further stimulate market expansion.

Demand for fibres and fabrics derived from a variety of sources, such as natural fibres, cotton fibres, and synthetics, has increased in response to the expansion of global fashion trends. Widespread application of sportswear and activewear, coupled with rising demand for multi-speciality garments, is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 289.28 Billion by 2030 CAGR 3.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End-Use, Regional Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Toyobo Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc., DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lenzing AG, Propex Operating Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Teijin Ltd., Indorama Corporation etc Key Market Opportunities More Investment And The Latest Technology Are Expected To Fuel The Growth Of The Market Key Market Drivers The Growth Of Disposable Income Of The Consumers Is A Major Driver

The Influence Of Socia Media And Sports Wear Is Driving The Market

Rising Investments Will Create Newer Opportunities

Demand for clothing fibres is also being driven by growing investments by various apparel brands in smart clothing. A growing customer desire to express their individuality and make a fashion statement has also led to a surge in the popularity of smart clothing on the global market. For example, CuteCircuit produces clothing and accessories that can display messages, chats, and tweets. Moreover, researchers at Georgia Tech have created energy-harvesting yarns that can be knitted into washable fabrics . Energy-harvesting yarns operate by utilising the benefits of static electricity; they can be woven into jumpers, socks, and other clothing and accessories; and these fabrics can harvest sufficient energy from a wearer's body movement or motion to power a smartphone.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for clothing and apparel products from the region's growing population, combined with the adoption of western fashion trends, is anticipated to increase the demand for clothing fibres over the forecast period.

China's garment and apparel industry is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as a result of rising population demand. The primary factors driving the demand for fashion apparel and clothing in the country are the rising per capita income of the country's middle-class population, lifestyle changes, and evolving preferences for luxury brands and comfortable clothing.

Additionally, the United States and Canada are anticipated to drive the demand for high-end luxury clothing, which is expected to drive the demand for clothing fibres in the coming years. Continuous innovations in fashion trends have a substantial impact on the North American apparel market. Some of the world's largest apparel manufacturers are located in Europe, making it a crucial market for apparel. Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Netherlands are some of Europe's largest apparel markets. Even though Europe is a major apparel market, the majority of the apparel consumed is imported from Asia-Pacific and North American nations.





Key Highlights

The global Clothing Fibers Market was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 289.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8% 2022 to 2030.

2022 to 2030. An increase in disposable income, rising demand for sports and the influence of Social Media are the factors majorly driving the market.

The clothing fibres market can be segmented on the basis of products, end-users, regions and competitors.

By 2030, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share, and North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market.





The Key Players in the Clothing Fibers Market Are

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Toray Industries Inc.

DuPont

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Lenzing AG

Propex Operating Company LLC

Reliance Industries Limited

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation

Sinopec Corporation, Teijin Ltd.

Indorama Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation

Product Outlook:

Cotton

Synthetic

Animal Based

Others

End-use Outlook:

Women's Wear

Men's Wear

Kid's Wear

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Clothing Fibers Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Outlook Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Cotton Market Size & Forecast Synthetic Market Size & Forecast End-use Outlook Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Women's Wear Market Size & Forecast Men's Wear Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Canada By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Mexico By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Latin America By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook France By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook U.K. By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Italy By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Spain By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Rest of Europe By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook China By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Australia By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook India By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook South Korea By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook South Africa By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Kuwait By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product Outlook By End-use Outlook Company Profile Toyobo Co Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Eastman Chemical Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

Toray Industries, Inc . made an announcement in January 2020 regarding the introduction of Primeflex PET-recycled type, a new variety of the flexible stretch fabric Primeflex.

. made an announcement in regarding the introduction of Primeflex PET-recycled type, a new variety of the flexible stretch fabric Primeflex. Bemis Associates Inc. announced the acquisition of Safe Reflections International LLC in August of 2020. Safe Reflections International LLC is a textile company that provides solutions to enhance the safety and visibility of apparel.





