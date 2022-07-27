MHealth Apps Market Trends Include Adoption Of AI And 5G Technology To Improve Customer Experience As Per The Business Research Company's MHealth Apps Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers mHealth apps market size, mHealth apps market forecasts, major mHealth apps companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the mHealth apps market, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G are shaping the mHealth apps market. Artificial intelligence is human intelligence that is processed by machines such as computers and focuses on learning, reasoning, and self-correction. AI is adopting 5G to improve customer experiences. The advancement of AI and 5G has been introducing new opportunities for service providers in the healthcare apps market. Artificial intelligence plays a major role in improving customer service, creating new challenges and even solving network complexities. Companies are launching AI platforms to enhance customer experiences. For example, in January 2020, Babylon Health, a UK-based digital health service provider, announced that they were developing an AI-integrated health application to serve 300,000 people in England.



The global mHealth apps market size is expected to grow from $36.43 billion in 2021 to $45.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The mHealth apps market growth is expected to reach $113.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.5%.

The growing popularity of mHealth applications due to their increasing benefits in improving patient disease state is expected to propel the mHealth app market forward. Many people are increasingly adapting to the usage of health apps, and therefore their popularity is increasing. These apps provide many benefits for monitoring a patient's disease state. According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, a health app is regularly used by nearly 64% of adults in the United States to measure health metrics. Further, a new study by BMJ in 2021 reported that the Google Play store has nearly 2% of mHealth apps. mHealth apps are being used to improve treatment and provide information that is easily accessible. Healthcare professionals are using these health applications for educating patients and also for self-monitoring. Therefore, the increasing publicity of mHealth applications due to their increasing benefits in improving patient care is driving the growth of the mHealth app market.

Major players in the mHealth apps market are Omron Healthcare Inc., Johnson and Johnson, BioTelemetry Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Diversinet Corp., Medtronic MiniMed, Agamatrix Inc., Apple Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Sanofi, Ovia Health, Livongo Health, Orange, Sony, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Allscripts, Jawbone Health Hub Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Withings S.A., iHealth Labs Inc., Nutrimedy, and Dr. Pad.

The global mhealth apps market is segmented by app type into disease and treatment management, wellness management, others; by connected medical devices into heart rate meters, wearable fitness sensor device, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, others; by application into monitoring services, fitness solutions, diagnostic services, treatment services, others; by end-user intophysicians, patients, insurance companies, research centers, pharmacy, biopharmaceutical companies, government, tech companies, others.

North America was the largest region in the mHealth apps market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the mHealth apps market. The regions covered in the mobile health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

