Stan’s Heating, Air & Plumbing Gives Texans Tips On Conserving Energy While Staying Cool After ERCOT Warnings
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the extreme heat expected this summer in Texas, Stan's Heating, Air & Plumbing would like to inform Texans about some ways to conserve energy in the home while remaining comfortable. ERCOT has issued warnings of energy shortages due to the extreme heat, leaving many Texans in a state of anxiety, and bringing back familiar tones of the “Freeze of 2021”, which resulted in major power loss in Central Texas. Stan’s Heating, Air & Plumbing recommends the following tips so you can do your part in conserving energy this summer while beating the brutal Texas heat.
Do not entirely shut off your AC system while out of the house
Many homeowners think that shutting off your AC system entirely is the best way to conserve energy while out of the house, but it wastes more energy than it saves. When an AC system is off, the home will eventually become as hot as it is outside, which makes the AC system have to run much longer to get down to the desired temperature when you get home. Instead, you should raise the thermostat 3 to 4 degrees above your desired temperature, which will result in the AC system running considerably less throughout the day. Then, when you get home, you’ll be able to enjoy a cool and comfortable home within an hour instead of several hours had you turned the unit off entirely.
Consider upgrading to a WiFi thermostat
WiFi thermostats are another excellent way to conserve energy at home through your AC system. With a WiFi thermostat, you can set a schedule so you won’t have to worry about adjusting the temperature when you get home. With a WiFi thermostat, when returning from an extended time away, set a lower temperature early in the morning to allow the home to recover when temperatures are less extreme, avoiding peak late afternoon demand. Find that you’ll be out longer than expected? Many WiFi thermostats can be controlled from anywhere as long as you have a cell signal, so you can push back the schedule so that the AC starts getting to your desired temperature at a time closer to your arrival. There are countless WiFi thermostat options out there that are easy to set up and rather affordable, from trusted brands like Honeywell, Google, Amazon, and more.
Ensure your AC system is well maintained
Having regular maintenance performed on your AC systems is one of the best ways to ensure peak performance throughout the hot summer months. One of the most important pieces of AC maintenance in Austin, TX, and the surrounding areas regarding the summer heat is the cleaning of the condenser coils. This is a critical part of your AC system, so to ensure it’s not damaged during the cleaning process, consider getting summer AC maintenance from a professional HVAC service provider, like the team here at Stan’s Heating, Air & Plumbing.
One piece of AC maintenance you can perform yourself is ensuring that your indoor air filters are clean and replaced frequently. Air filters help the system get the required airflow it needs to keep the home cool and keep the system efficient. You can find an air filter at your local hardware or big box department store - simply bring the old filter with you and match it with the new one you purchase to make sure it’s the right size for your system.
Keep the blinds and drapes closed during extreme heat
On particularly hot days, you should try to keep the blinds and drapes as closed as much as possible. While the natural light may be your favorite feature of your home, it can make the home much hotter than if they were closed. Keeping your blinds and drapes closed will stop the sunlight from making its way into your home, as well as reduce the radiant heat that sunlight brings with it.
Follow these tips to conserve energy this summer while staying comfortable!
While ERCOT’s warning may be displeasing to many Texans, we all must do our part to ensure that the power and in turn, the air conditioning, stays on this summer. Follow the tips above to do your part in conserving energy during the brutal Texas summer! If you run into problems with your AC system, contact Stan's Heating, Air & Plumbing for HVAC services in Austin, TX, and the surrounding areas.
