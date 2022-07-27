Curd Market In India To Reach INR 2,782.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 15.29%

Curd Market In India

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curd, also known as Dahi, is a dairy product prepared by fermenting milk, which forms an important part of a balanced diet. The product is prepared by coagulating milk and adding lactic acid bacteria, vinegar, or lemon juice as a starter culture, and is characterized by a thick consistency. Among its many nutrients are calcium, vitamin D, proteins, vitamin B2, magnesium, phosphorus, and beneficial fatty acids. It is, therefore, beneficial for strengthening bones and teeth, improving digestion, and reducing the risks of heart disease. It is typically consumed as part of a meal or refreshment by the Indian population.

The curd market in India size reached INR 1,184.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the curd market in India is expected to reach INR 2,782.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.29% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Curd Market in India Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the augmenting product consumption among health-conscious consumers in India. This can be attributed to the introduction of innovative and healthier curd variants by the key players, such as low-fat and high-protein product variants with diverse flavors. In addition to this, the rising number of lactose-intolerant consumers is resulting in a higher uptake of dairy-free curd, which, in turn, is propelling the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the manufacturing and packaging processes are impacting the market positively. The market is further driven by the increasingly hectic lifestyles led by the masses, resulting in the growing sales of packaged curd. Apart from this, the easy product availability on online and offline organized retail channels is also providing a boost to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, innovative marketing strategies adopted by major market players and the growing population rates across the country.

Curd Market in India 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has examined the Indian Curd Market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Madhya Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Bihar

• Delhi

• Kerala

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Haryana

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

