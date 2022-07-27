Global Demand for Lanolin Market Size Will Surpass USD 504.08 Million at 8.23% CAGR Growth By 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[207+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Lanolin Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 318.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 504.08 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 8.23% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Lubrizol Corp., Imperial-Oil-Import Handles Mbah, Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., NK Ingredients Pte Ltd., Nanotec Australia Pty Ltd., Fincham, Industrial Quamina del Centro S.A. de C.V., Rolex Lanolin Products Limited, Coda, Jiangsu Win pool Industrial Co. Ltd., and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lanolin Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth at USD 318.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 504.08 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.23% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Lanolin? How big is the Lanolin Industry?

Market Overview:

Lanolin is a fatty substance found on sheep's wool. Lanolin is extracted as a yellowish viscous mixture of esters and used as a base for ointments and cosmetics. These properties of lanolin make it attractive for usage for consumers from colder as well as hotter regions which in turn are expected to drive the market for lanolin through the years to come.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding organic ingredients in various personal care products along with the rapid expansion of distribution channels by the major companies has changed the market dynamics.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 318.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 504.08 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.23% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Lubrizol Corp., Imperial-Oil-Import Handles Mbah, Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., NK Ingredients Pte Ltd., Nanotec Australia Pty Ltd., Fincham, Industrial Quamina del Centro S.A. de C.V., Rolex Lanolin Products Limited, Coda, Jiangsu Win pool Industrial Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Application, Derivative, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Lanolin Market: Dynamics

The primary drivers expected to drive the lanolin market during the forecast period are expanding population around the world and rising cosmetics consumption. Increased use of lanolin in industrial applications, such as the leather sector, metal cutting, automotive, bio-lubricants, and anti-corrosion products, is expected to boost the global market growth. Furthermore, rising demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, because of a growing preference for non-toxic and chemical-free products, will propel the market forward. Local governments' assistance for the development of lanolin-related auxiliary sectors through subsidies and tax exemptions is projected to complement the sector's expansion.

Low labor and production costs, as well as permissive animal welfare standards, are predicted to encourage manufacturers to develop their manufacturing facilities in these locations, resulting in lucrative chances for the lanolin market to expand. However, the market is projected to be hampered by lanolin side effects such as skin burning, stinging, redness, or irritation, as well as the substitution of lanolin with various substitutes. In addition, to attract a big consumer base, producers are focusing on novel ingredient discovery, private label introduction, and professional product releases. Local governments' assistance for the development of lanolin-related auxiliary sectors through subsidies and tax exemptions is projected to complement the sector's expansion.

Lanolin Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, nationwide lockdown around the globe, disruption in manufacturing activities and supply chains, production halts and labor unavailability have negatively impacted the market. From production end to consumption end in regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Japan, the report put emphasis on the analysis of the market under COVID-19 and the corresponding response policy in different regions.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

Lanolin Market: Segmentation Analysis

In 2021, the lanolin alcohol sector accounts for the biggest revenue share in the global lanolin market when it comes to derivatives. Over the forecast period, this dominance is expected to persist. This is due to technology breakthroughs and product developments in the compositions of numerous cosmetic and personal care items. Lanolin alcohol is also commonly utilized in baby care, hair care, and skincare products because it is a non-drying organic molecule.

In terms of application, the personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, owing to a rise in global demand for bio-based cosmetics. Rapid urbanization, as well as the benefits of lanolin, such as waterproofing and anti-itching characteristics, will all contribute to the growth of the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Lanolin Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Lanolin market include -

Lubrizol Corp.

Imperial-Oil-Import Handles Mbah

Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

NK Ingredients Pte Ltd.

Nanotec Australia Pty Ltd.

Fincham

Industrial Quamina del Centro S.A. de C.V.

Rolex Lanolin Products Limited

Coda

Jiangsu Win pool Industrial Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lanolin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.23% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

over the forecast period (2022-2028). In Terms Of Revenue, The Lanolin market size was valued at around US$ 318.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 504.08 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is projected to reach . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. In terms of derivatives, in 2021, the Lanolin alcohol was the dominant segment.

Based on application segment, the the personal care & cosmetics segment was a major application segment of the global lanolin market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the “Asia-Pacific” region expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed cosmetics sector in China, India, Japan, and Korea.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lanolin industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lanolin Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lanolin Industry?

What segments does the Lanolin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lanolin Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Lanolin market. Increasing spending on mass cosmetics and personal care items because of improving economic conditions in emerging markets such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia will fuel growth even further. Similarly, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders is increasing the demand for natural treatments that have little or no side effects.

Furthermore, the presence of numerous personal care manufacturers in this area is projected to play a significant part in propelling the market forward. North America and Europe have established lanolin markets that are likely to develop at a moderate rate throughout the forecast period.

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Lanolin market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Baby Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Others

By Derivative

Lanolin alcohol

Cholesterin

Feed Grade

Laneth

Lanogene

Lanosterols

Quaternium 33

PEG-75

Lanolin Fatty Acid

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



