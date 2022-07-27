Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Size 2022, Top Manufacturers Share, Industry Growth, Analysis Report By 2027

Styrenic Block Copolymer Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global styrenic block copolymer market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Styrenic block copolymers belong to a versatile family of resins for adhesive and sealant development. Its properties include crystal clarity, design versatility, high resistance, excellent thermal stability, sterilizability by gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide gas, and mutagenic or irritant potential. It is used in various applications across the medical sector, such as medical stoppers, IV bags, IV tubing, IV bottles, IV drip chambers, IV connectors, comfort bedding, films, and orthopedics and respiratory equipment.

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by strict government regulations to decrease the use of PVC. In line with this, the widespread application in bitumen modification and the increasing resistance and thermal stability of SBC are positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, coupled with the low cost of SBC replacing the application of rubber, PVC, and other thermoplastics in numerous industrial applications, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing demand for various applications, such as adhesives and sealants, footwear, paving and roofing, polymer modification, and medical devices, is catalyzing the market. Additionally, the accelerating demand for road and highway maintenance and the increasing infrastructure around the globe is likely to provide ample growth opportunities for the asphalt paving industry, thus significantly contributing to the market.

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• BASF SE

• Chi Mei Corporation

• China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

• Denka Company Limited

• En Chuan Chemical Industries Co.

• INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

• JSR Corporation

• Kraton Corporation

• Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corp.

• TSRC Corporation

• Versalis S.p.A.

• Zeon Corporation.

Breakup by Type:

• Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

• Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

• Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Asphalt Modification

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Polymer Modification

• Medical Devices

• Wires and Cables

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

