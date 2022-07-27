World Council of Optometry and Alcon Partner on Dry Eye Disease Education Initiative
Global Program Designed to Raise Optometrists’ Understanding of Dry Eye Prevalence, Diagnosis, and ManagementST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon have partnered to form a global, evidence-based dry eye disease education initiative designed to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye etiology and prevalence, diagnosis, and practical management. Dry eye disease is a chronic, painful condition that impacts 1.4 billion people worldwide, (1) with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. (2)
WCO President Peter Hendicott MAppSc, PhD said, “We are excited to partner with Alcon in supporting the education of optometrists globally about practical measures to better address dry eye, a condition that without proper diagnosis and treatment can lead to ocular surface disease. July is Dry Eye Awareness Month—the ideal launching point for this year-long program. By raising the conversation around dry eye, the eye care community can collectively improve outcomes from a condition that can significantly affect people’s vision and lives.”
The WCO and Alcon dry eye disease initiative will feature the collected insights of several world-renowned opinion leaders, and a simplification of the latest research covering different aspects of dry eye disease. Each will include related, easy-to-implement educational materials.
“The impact of dry eye on quality of life is comparable to other disabling conditions, and even mild to moderate dry eye can reduce quality of life,” (3) said Carla Mack, OD, MBA, FAAO, FBCLA, Global Head, Professional Affairs for Alcon. “We’ve joined forces with the World Council of Optometry to bring the leading experts in the field and the latest science to the forefront. We’re excited to help more optometrists access the latest data and world-class faculty so that more patients who suffer from dry eye disease find treatment and relief.”
More information, including the names of the faculty, will be available in the coming weeks. Updates will be posted to www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info and to the initiative’s dedicated website, which is in development.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Media Contacts
Dan Smith, McDougall Communications for World Council of Optometry
dan@mcdougallpr.com or +1-585-434-2154
Kevin Nicoletti, Director, Global Franchise Communications, Alcon
kevin.nicoletti@alcon.com or +1-817-551-8549
(1) MarketScope (2020) 2020 Dry Eye Products Market Report. A Global Analysis for 2019 to 2025. October 2020.
(2) Stapleton F, Alves M, Bunya VY, Jalbert I, Lekhanont K et al. (2017) TFOS DEWS II Epidemiology Report. Ocul Surf 15 (3): 334-365.
(3) Schiffman RM, Walt JG, Jacobsen G, Doyle JJ, Lebovics G et al. (2003) Utility assessment among patients with dry eye disease. Ophthalmology 110 (7): 1412-1419
