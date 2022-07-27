Register for the Resident Council Conference in New Orleans, July 28-30
WE DON’T WANT WELFARE, WE WANT WEALTHFAIR!”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resident Councils are the engines that build thriving communities. The success of thriving communities does not happen by accident but as a result of proactive and deliberate choices exercised by progressive housing leaders.
— RW Jones
As private investors are welcomed into the world of public housing, one thing we must all agree on is the voice of resident councils can not die. They are vital to ensuring inclusion, equity, and access.
That is why we created The RADAR Experience–an immersive encounter designed to re-engage, rebirth, and reinvigorate the command of great leadership for the residents who call our communities home.
DON'T MISS THIS EVENT, REGISTER TODAY
July 28-30, 2022 | 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | $479.00 Per Person
RADAR CONFERENCE REGISTRATION FORM: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/983603920/
Embassy Suites Hotel
315 Julia Street
New Orleans, LA, 70130
(504) 378-4035
Conference Questions:
wealthfairtour@canilive.org
202.304.6995
WHAT IS THE WEALTHFAIR TOUR?
This tour is our "National Scavenger Hunt" to locate the $18.9 billion in federal opportunities for low-income people through HUD's Section 3 program. Over the course of this three-year WEALTHFAIR Tour, we will visit the poorest public housing communities in 300 of America's most prosperous cities.
CAN I LIVE IS DOING GREAT THINGS, AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO DOING GREAT THINGS WITH YOU
https://canilive.org/
BE THE CHANGE
RW Jones, also known as “The Welfare Escape Artist,” teaches low-income families how to protect and grow their income, while receiving various social services benefits (i.e., Subsidized Housing, SNAP, Medicaid, etc.). Jones recently secured more than $1.25 million dollars in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Grants during 2017 to help families remove barriers and achieve self-sufficiency.
A former chair of a public housing authority board of commission, a housing authority staff and a welfare mother herself, RW Jones is the “Go-To” Subject Matter Expert on all things Resident Services, Program Development, Leadership, Policy, and Self-Sufficiency.
With a journey as remarkable as her mission, Jones is creating sustainable solutions to the poverty crisis that enable and empower single mothers and families to BE the change.
PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS, LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL
Jones’ mission extends with all resources possible and available to achieve realistic change for each family. She is the President and Founder of Can I Live, Inc. – a 501(c)(3) national public housing tenants association dedicated to reducing dependency on government subsidies for HUD-assisted families.
“Our mission is to advance affordable housing, economic inclusion, and personal responsibility through advocacy, community and civic engagement, and education. We believe that all Americans are created equal and possessed of inalienable rights to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and to justice under the law. Yet the entitlements provided to people living at or below poverty are structured to keep them poor while entitlements offered to wealthier Americans and corporations assist in wealth creation and enhanced prosperity.” – RW Jones
Can I Live believes that all Americans are created equal and possess the inalienable rights to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness—and justice under the law. Unfortunately, many of the entitlement programs provided to millions of families living at or below poverty are structured in a way that keeps them trapped in a cycle of dependence.
The ultimate mission is to provide a proven, repeatable blueprint to breaking free from government dependency in order to start building a sustainable lifestyle of freedom and independence.
If not stopped, this vicious cycle of poverty will continue for generations to come. Criminal activity induced by poverty will rise, mental health depression will increase, toxic and strained relationships will remain stagnant—which means, teenage pregnancy, single-parent households, fatherless homes, juvenile delinquency, mass incarceration, etc.
NATIONAL SCAVENGER HUNT
The WEALTHFAIR Tour is a “National Scavenger Hunt” to locate the $18.9 billion in federal opportunities for low-income people through HUD's Section 3 program. Over the course of this three-year WEALTHFAIR Tour, they will visit the poorest public housing communities in 300 of America’s most prosperous cities in order to:
Establish & Re-establish New Resident Councils
Reignite Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) programing
Advocate for Real and Lasting Policy Change
Their motto is: “WE DON’T WANT WELFARE, WE WANT WEALTHFAIR!”
Ultimately, the Tour centers on Reigniting Family Self- Sufficiency (FSS) Programs, Establishing & Re-establishing New Resident Councils and Advocating for Policy Change.
“If we can put a man on the moon, certainly we can eliminate poverty!” - RW Jones
Powered by RADAR, the engine behind the tour aims to strengthen and equip resident councils with the necessary skills required to represent the interest of their respective communities. The RADAR Program encompasses the understanding of HUD regulations, and how they apply to help community leaders access grant funding, fundraise, conduct effective meetings, resolve conflicts as well as negotiate an equity stake in their upcoming redevelopment deals. With current federal housing being privatized, and low-income residents being displaced by large numbers, this initiative is more than timely.
Ruth Davis
Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC)
RuthDavisConsultingLLC@gmail.com
