U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market – Increasing Drug Shortages is expected to Boom the growth of the market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated 503B compounding pharmacies as manufacturing pharmacies that can produce large batches of medicines without patient-specific prescriptions. 503B compounding pharmacies can sell and directly distribute ready and reliable sterile medication to healthcare facilities. Drug products compounded by outsourcing facilities in accordance with the conditions of section 503B are exempt from FDA approval requirements and the requirement to be labeled with adequate directions for use. U.S. 503B compounding pharmacies aim to produce the best quality medicines in bulk for office use. 503B pharmacies were created as a result of the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) to provide safe, effective compounded drug products that are not otherwise commercially available.

The global U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies market size was valued at $ 919.0 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 1,508.1 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The Prominent players covered in the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market are:

• Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.*

• Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• QuVa Pharma

• Olympia Pharmacy

• ASP Cares

• Fagron Compounding Pharmacies

• Athenex, Inc.

• Avella Specialty Pharmacy

• Atlas Pharmaceuticals

• Empower Pharmacy

• Carie Boyd’S Prescription Shop

• Edge Pharma

• Imprimis NJOF, LLC

• IntegraDose Compounding Services, LLC

• Wells Pharma of Houston, LLC

• US Compounding Inc.

• SCA Pharma

Detailed Segmentation:

By Molecule:

Acetaminophen

Phenylephrine

Midazolam

Esmolol

Vancomycin

Epinephrine

Adenocaine

Fentanyl/Bupivacaine

Morphine

Amiodarone

Heparin

Ketamine

Dextrose

Hydromorphone

Bupivacaine

Lidocaine

BKK (Bupivacaine, Ketorolac, Ketamine)

RCK (Ropivacaine, Clonidine, Ketorolac)

RKK (Ropivacaine, Ketorolac, Ketamine)

Other Molecules

By Packaging:

Vials

Prefilled Syringes

Ampoules

Others

Key Market Drivers:

Increase in drug shortage in the U.S. is expected to boost growth of the U.S. 503B compounding pharmacies market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a branch of the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. is experiencing a rapidly increasing frequency of drug shortages, which have caused numerous difficulties for clinicians, health care facilities, patients, and federal regulators. Around 71% of clinicians were unable to provide patients with the recommended drugs due to shortage.

Moreover, growing geriatric population in the United States is expected to augment the growth of the U.S. 503B compounding pharmacies market. For instance, according to the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIhub) – HRSA, more than 46 million older adults age 65 and older living in the United States, and this number is expected to reach around 90 million by 2050. By 2030, 1 in 5 Americans is expected to be 65 years old and over.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

As in other areas of the health system, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on hospital compounding. The FDA is working to provide guidance to states and compounders on issues associated with compounding drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the FDA dictates that medicines compounded under the policy are provided to hospitals treating patients with COVID-19 and says that hospitals should first attempt to obtain FDA-approved or outsourcing facility-made versions of the drugs.

The Study Objectives are:

✔ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market and their corresponding data.

✔ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

Table of Contents:

U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market scenario 2022

Chapter1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies market

Chapter2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market.

Chapter3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the keyword

Chapter4: Presenting the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2022 - 2028

Chapter6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profile

Chapter7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2028)

Chapter8&9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



