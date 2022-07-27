Traffic Switch Coming Soon on Route 64 Bridge Job in Lamar

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a traffic pattern change will go into effect the week of August 1 on a Route 64 bridge in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar.

Sometime next week, (likely August 2 or 3) traffic will be moved from the northbound lane to the southbound lane of the bridge, as work to replace the bridge continues in a half-width configuration.

During the switch, flaggers will be in the roadway and will halt traffic up to 15 minutes at a time as barrier is reset for the new traffic flow pattern. Once the switch is complete, the temporary signals in the work zone will resume control of the single-lane, alternating traffic pattern. Motorists are reminded that lane width across the bridge is 12-feet.

Work activity includes removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

