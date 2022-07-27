Free Wheelchair Mission Raises $1.92 Million with Miracle of Mobility Live Events
(Left to right) President and Founder, Don Schoendorfer, entertainer Mario Lopez, and CEO Nuka Solomon
Fundraising from in-person and livestream events will provide more than 20,000 wheelchairs to those living with disabilities in developing countriesIRVINE, CA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a nonprofit based in Irvine, California, hosted its annual Miracle of Mobility Live, presented by Advisors Mortgage, LLC. On July 21, the event was held in person at Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa, California, and was streamed online and to watch parties around the country. Another event was held in Houston, Texas, on July 13.
More than $1,920,000 was raised, exceeding the total of any prior Miracle of Mobility events over the past 20 years. The funds will enable the organization to distribute more than 20,000 wheelchairs around the world, to those living with disabilities in developing countries.
The Orange County event featured fun activities for guests, including a 360-degree video photo booth, virtual reality experience, silent disco dance floor, wheelchair container auction, and interactive performance from Drum Café North America.
“We are amazed by the overwhelming support and generosity of sponsors, donors, and volunteers who joined our event this year,” said Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon. “We are excited that thousands of individuals in developing countries around the world will soon receive brand-new wheelchairs.”
The program featured special guests, musical performances, and stories from wheelchair recipients, all to raise awareness and resources to support the organization's work in providing life-transforming mobility.
Two-time Emmy® award-winning entertainer, Mario Lopez, hosted the event in Orange County and on the livestream. The in-person events and live stream program also featured musical performances by acclaimed artists We Are Messengers and Hannah Kerr.
"It was a blessing to once again be part of Miracle of Mobility,” said event host, Mario Lopez. "This year, it was even more special to be able to join hundreds of supporters at the in-person event in Orange County,” he continued. “Free Wheelchair Mission is transforming the lives of so many in need.”
The Orange County in-person event had an attendance of more than 350 people and included members of Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC, this year’s presenting sponsor.
“We are proud to partner with Free Wheelchair Mission as the presenting sponsor of this inspiring event,” said Advisors Mortgage Group Branch Manager Perla Wright. “They are truly impacting lives through the work that they are doing, and it was an honor for us to be part of such a special evening.”
Donations are still being welcomed and a replay of the livestream video is available at: www.MiracleofMobility.org.
About Free Wheelchair Mission
Over the past 21 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
