Fmr. Warriors GM, Larry Riley & Jazz Asst. Basketball Coach, Irv Roland Teach How to Develop Elite Basketball Talent

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTLAND, OREGON – July 25, 2022 – Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) will launch its’ 8-week online Basketball Player Development and Strategy course with mentors former Golden State Warriors general manager, Larry Riley, and Utah Jazz assistant basketball coach, Irv Roland, on August 1st, 2022.

This course is designed for those who have an above-average knowledge and understanding of the game of basketball, such as current and aspiring coaches, scouts, trainers, video personnel, and general manager, and want to learn more about how players and their developed skill sets will impact not only have a positive impact on their playing career, also the team itself.

To apply to become an SMWW student and enroll in the 8-week online Basketball Player Development and Strategy course, go to the course website https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/courses/basketball-player-development .

“From this particular class, we will talk about player development methods and how NBA teams go about putting together plans for the players that they draft and ultimately implement into their team. For Larry and I, we have a number of years in the league and a number of relationships in the league. So, I think you can hear from both of us…(the) different paths, different journeys, (and) different ways to get in”, says Irv Roland.

Irv Roland is a longtime basketball coach, player development specialist, player, and basketball trainer. He spent 15+ years in the NBA as an assistant and player development coach with the Jazz, Hornets, Rockets, Suns, and Celtics. Irv also built a career training NBA players such as Lebron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, and many other elite players.

Larry Riley has 30 plus years of experience in the NBA and currently serves as the assistant to the general manager of the Atlanta Hawks since 2018. Before the Hawks, Larry was the Golden State Warrior’s director of scouting and general manager, bringing in top draft picks such as Stephen Curry (7th overall in 2009), Klay Thompson (11th overall in 2011), and had a hand in the wildly successful 2012 draft that brought the team Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli, and Draymond Green. Larry also spent three seasons with the Warriors as an assistant coach and assistant general manager before being promoted to general manager in 2009.

With their experiences, they will mentor course participants during weekly live Zoom chats covering the following topics:

- Introduction to Basketball Player Development & Strategy

- Individual Player Development Plans – Why Are They Important?

- Workout Routines for Young Players and Veterans

- Developing Players from Draft to Opening Night

- Game Day Shootarounds and Game Day Prep

- What to Look for When Watching Game Film

- In-Season Workouts Vs. Post-Season Workouts

- Jobs in Basketball Player Development

The SMWW 8-week online Basketball Player Development and Strategy course is part of the SMWW Basketball Front Office Advance Certificate program. For more information, go to the SMWW Advanced Certificate webpage, https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/advanced_certificates.

In partnership with Fort Hays State University, the SMWW 8-week online Basketball Player Development and Strategy course and other SMWW courses are also available for undergraduate and graduate college/university credits. For more information, go to https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/courses/earn-college-credit.

About SMWW

SMWW is a global leader in online sports education. With over 30,000 graduates from more than 150 countries, SMWW alumni work in various positions for major sports leagues. https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/.