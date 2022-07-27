Targeted Therapeutics Market Size is projected to grow at over 7.1% CAGR to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for precision medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving global targeted therapeutics market revenue growth

Targeted Therapeutics Market Size – USD 93.75 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Increasing global geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global targeted therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells. Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells. Also, targeted therapeutics is frequently used in combination with chemotherapy and other treatments. Over the years, various targeted therapies have been sanctioned by the US Food and Drug Administration, owing to growing prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

Cancer risk rises rapidly with age and it has been found that around 60% cases of cancers are diagnosed in individuals in the age group of 65 years or above. Considering the rising prevalence of cancer among an increasing geriatric population, specialized approaches such as targeted therapeutics are essential for diagnosis and treatment of geriatric patients suffering from cancer. Numerous medically intricate cases of metastatic renal cell carcinoma in geriatrics exhibited survival benefits using targeted therapeutic treatment.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Targeted Therapeutics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Targeted Therapeutics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, which is a biotechnology firm engaged in development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics class on the basis of its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology called Bicycle, made an announcement about entering into a global collaboration and license contract with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics deploying Bicycles with high affinity to transferrin receptor (TfR1).

Among the therapy segments, monoclonal antibodies segment revenue is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue share over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies delivering cytotoxic molecules are capable of precisely killing cancer cells.

Antibody, after being bound to its target cell, releases toxic molecule, including a poisonous chemical or radioactive substance that is taken up by the target cell and eventually destroys that cell. These toxins do not affect cells devoid of the antibody target. Examples of monoclonal antibody comprise trastuzumab (certain breast cancers), alemtuzumab (certain chronic leukemias), and cetuximab (certain colorectal, head, lung, and neck cancers).

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

