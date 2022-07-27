Dewatering Equipment Market Prognosticated For A Ravishing Growth By 2027 | HUBER SE, Suez, ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group

Emergen Research Logo

Strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.

Dewatering Equipment Market Size – USD 4,189.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increasing global population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.

Crude oil, along with a large volume of water, gas, and particulate matter, is extracted from an oilfield. Prior to further processing of crude oil in a refinery, the oil must be mostly free of entrained water and other substances. Crude oil is dehydrated by using a dewatering equipment, which also separates dissolved salts and other suspended particles. Thus, increasing crude oil exploration activities drive the demand for dewatering equipment.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/429

The Global Dewatering Equipment Report is a panoramic study of the overall Dewatering Equipment market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Dewatering Equipment market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Dewatering Equipment market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Dewatering Equipment industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour

Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.

A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/429

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Dewatering Equipment industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dewatering Equipment on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based)

Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems

Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based)

Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Hybrid

Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Herbs & microgreens

Fruits & Vegetables

Flower & ornamentals

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dewatering-equipment-market

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Dewatering Equipment market include:

HUBER SE,

Suez,

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd.,

ANDRITZ AG,

GEA Group,

Alfa Laval AB,

Gruppo Pieralisi,

Veolia Environnement SA, and

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/429

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

heart rhythm devices market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market

cancer tumor profiling market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

pulse oximeter market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pulse-oximeter-market

alternative proteins market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternative-proteins-market

hyperautomation market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyperautomation-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-dewatering-equipment-market