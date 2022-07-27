Nonwoven Fabrics Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players 2030

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles drive the growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Wood Pulp, Rayon, and Others), Function (Disposable and Durables), Technology (Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, and Air Laid), and Application (Hygiene, Medical, Filtration, Automotive, , Building & Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the global nonwoven fabrics industry generated $38.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $68.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The nonwoven fabrics market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the nonwoven fabrics market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the nonwoven fabrics market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The durables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nonwoven fabrics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India have led to the demand for geotextiles in roads and buildings which in turn is expected to drive the demand for nonwovens in durable applications. The report also mentions disposables segment.

Some ruling enterprises in the global nonwoven fabrics market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global nonwoven fabrics industry include Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Glatfelter

DuPont, Toray Industries Inc., Lydall Inc.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global nonwoven fabrics market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, rising domestic demand for hygiene products. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the nonwoven fabrics market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the nonwoven fabrics market

• Post-sales support and free customization

